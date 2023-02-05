Mudiay posted 31 points (14-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 134-128 loss to Austin.

Mudiay led the team in scoring, assists, rebounds and steals en route to a 30-point performance and a near triple-double outing. Mudiay has averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds over his last 10 games.