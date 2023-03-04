Mudiay posted 26 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 131-128 win over Sioux Falls.

Mudiay led the Wolves starters in scoring while leading the team in rebounds and assists in Friday's victory. Mudiay has averaged 15.4 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds over 18 regular-season outings.