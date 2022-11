Mudiay finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes in Sunday's 120-99 win over Sioux Falls.

Mudiay nearly posted a double-double in scoring and assists in a blowout victory, leading the Wolves in assists while finishing third in scoring. Mudiay has posted two straight outings of at least 10 points and five assists for Iowa this season.