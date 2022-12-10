Mudiay tallied 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-104 win over Grand Rapids.

Mudiay was two rebounds and three assists shy of a triple-double in Friday's victory, posting team-high-tying totals in scoring and shots made. Mudiay has averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 11 games this season.