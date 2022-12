Mudiay finished with 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-110 loss to Motor City.

Mudiay tallied a team-high-tying scoring mark in Saturday's contest, recording his fourth 20-point outing of the season. Mudiay has scored 15 or more points in seven of 10 appearances this year.