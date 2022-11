Mudiay tallied 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five steals, four rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 loss to Cleveland.

Mudiay recorded his first 20-point outing of the season, setting a new season-high mark in Thursday's loss. Mudiay has averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds in four games this year.