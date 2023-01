Mudiay finished with 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and on steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-115 overtime loss to Salt Lake City.

Mudiay made his first appearance since the end of December after missing time due to an illness, posting an all-around showing off the bench. Mudiay has scored 10 or more points in 13 of 15 games this season.