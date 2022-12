Mudiay finished with 26 points (10-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 121-110 win over Motor City.

Mudiay set season-high marks in points and rebounds while finishing two assists shy of his first triple-double of the year in Monday's victory. Mudiay has averaged 17.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 13 games this season.