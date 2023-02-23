Mudiay finished with 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to Mexico City.
Mudiay was one of four Wolves starters to score 10 or more points in Wednesday's loss, finishing with the highest assist total among the starting five. Mudiay has averaged 13.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds over 15 regular-season games.
