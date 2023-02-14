Mudiay tallied two poitns (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six assists and three rebounds over 27 minutes during Sunday's 132-108 loss to Stockton.

Mudiay returned to the lineup after missing Friday's game due to illness, struggling from the field while finishing with the lowest point total of any starter Sunday. Mudiay has averaged 13.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds over 13 regular-season games.