Mudiay posted 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 110-102 loss to the G League Ignite.

Mudiay led the Wolves in assists while finishing as one of four players in double figures in scoring Tuesday. Mudiay has averaged 15.4 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds over 18 regular-season contests.