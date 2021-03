Williams posted 21 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 39 minutes in Saturday's loss against Greensboro.

Williams delivered his best game of the season in the regular-season finale, but those strong numbers were not something expected from him on a game-to-game basis. Williams ended the 2021 G League season averaging 4.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.