Williams only scored two points, (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), and hauled in one rebound over nine minutes in Friday's 104-92 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Williams struggled to make an impact in limited play against Stockton, missing two out of three of his shots including two from deep. In five games with Ontario, the 24-year-old hasn't been able to find his place in the rotation, averaging 2.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 11.4 minutes per night.