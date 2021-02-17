Williams recorded seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and an assist across nine minutes off the bench during Tuesday's win over Salt Lake City.

Williams only logged nine minutes off the bench but made the most of that limited playing time, as he didn't miss any of his three field-goal attempts en route to a decent scoring performance -- considering how little he was out there. Williams is not going to have a lot of upside until he finds a way to gain a bigger role in the rotation, though.