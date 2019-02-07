Enes Kanter: Let go by Knicks
Kanter was released by the Knicks on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
As expected following Thursday's trade deadline, the Knicks and Kanter have finally elected to part ways after it became clear the big man no longer had a spot in New York's rotation. Now, Kanter will head to the open market where he should get plenty of looks from contending NBA teams. Wherever Kanter signs, expect him to have a role similar to the one he had during his two and a half years in Oklahoma City as an offensive-minded big man off the bench.
