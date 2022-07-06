The Trail Blazers intend to waive Bledsoe (Achilles) before his $19.38 million contract for the 2022-23 season becomes fully guaranteed Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After averaging 9.9 points per game -- his lowest mark since 2012-13 -- last season while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from downtown, the 32-year-old Bledsoe doesn't look like a starting-caliber player at this stage of his career, so it's no surprise that Portland isn't keen on keeping him on the roster at an exorbitant salary. He'll be moving on from the Trail Blazers without ever having played for the team, as he was ruled out with an Achilles injury upon being acquired in early February and missed the remainder of the season following a 54-game stint with the Clippers earlier in the campaign. The severity of his injury is dubious, given that the Trail Blazers were well out of playoff contention at the time he was acquired and were eager to given some of their younger guards more extended run. Bledsoe should be back to full strength for the start of the 2022-23 season -- if he isn't already -- and he's expected to have an active market while multiple contending clubs look to round out their rotation with experienced guards.