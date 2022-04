Demers logged zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one steal across 12 minutes during Saturday's 121-118 loss to the Lakeland Magic.

Demers averaged 8.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 24 games during the 2021-22 G League season. He was one of multiple backups to Chris Clemons across this campaign.