Demers scored three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), and added two rebounds and one steal in six minutes Friday against Raptors 905.

Demers hasn't logged more than six minutes in four of his five appearances this season, as he continues to see minimal playing time behind JD Davison and Kamar Baldwin. He should struggle to see consistent playing time going forward barring any significant changes within Maine's rotation.