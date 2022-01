Demers logged five points (1-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during a 98-86 win Saturday against the Charge.

Demers continues to have problems performing well in the G League. He averaged 7.3 points and 1.3 assists across his last three games. Concerning the former of those two statistical categories, Demers logged a 30.4 field goal percentage during that same three-game span.