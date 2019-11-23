Mika has agreed to a buyout of his G-League contract with Stockton, Adam Johnson of 2 ways and 10 days reports.

The circumstances surrounding the contract buyout are unclear, though it's a surprising move considering Mika's had a strong season thus far, averaging 19.7 points, 16.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 37.1 minutes across six games. He's likely found a more well-paying option elsewhere, though a return to Stockton later this season isn't out of the question.