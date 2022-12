Mika finished with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 114-108 win over Ontario.

Mika scored in double figures for the first time over his past three appearances and tied his season high with seven assists. Across 16 games, the 27-year-old is averaging 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 23.1 minutes.