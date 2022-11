Mika recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 110-95 win over Oklahoma City.

Mika set season highs in points and assists during Wednesday's win. Across three appearances, the 27-year-old has averaged 10.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 22.6 minutes per game.