Mika scored 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT) and grabbed 11 rebounds in Wednesday's victory over Raptors 905.

The double-doubles just keep coming for Mika, who has now achieved the feat in 13 of his 15 contests this season. Incredibly, Wednesday's effort could be considered a below-average performance for the undrafted rookie as both his scoring and rebounding were below his season averages of 20.1 points and 14.1 boards per contest.