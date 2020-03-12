Eric Mika: Collects double-double in victory
Mika scored 23 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and grabbed 16 rebounds in a G League win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
The big man posted his second consecutive double-double and 16th overall on the season. Mika is averaging 18.8 points in his rookie campaign and ranks second in the G League with 12.0 boards per contest. He also has the 15th-best field-goal percentage in the league at 60.3 percent.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.