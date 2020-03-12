Mika scored 23 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and grabbed 16 rebounds in a G League win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The big man posted his second consecutive double-double and 16th overall on the season. Mika is averaging 18.8 points in his rookie campaign and ranks second in the G League with 12.0 boards per contest. He also has the 15th-best field-goal percentage in the league at 60.3 percent.