Eric Mika: Continues torrid stretch
Mika scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-5 FT) and hauled in 15 rebounds in Thursday's victory over Delaware.
That makes six straight double-doubles for Mika, who is averaging a hefty 20.0 points and 14.1 rebounds per contest. He is also shooting 57.5 percent from the field and staking his claim as one of the most imposing big men in the G League.
More News
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...