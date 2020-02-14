Mika scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-5 FT) and hauled in 15 rebounds in Thursday's victory over Delaware.

That makes six straight double-doubles for Mika, who is averaging a hefty 20.0 points and 14.1 rebounds per contest. He is also shooting 57.5 percent from the field and staking his claim as one of the most imposing big men in the G League.