Mika scored 24 points (11-12 FG, 1-1 FT) and pulled own 12 rebounds in a G League win over Memphis on Friday.

Another day, another double-double for Mika, who has reached that achievement in 11 of 13 games this season. The 25-year-old missed only one shot from the field Friday and is now shooting an excellent 56.7 percent on the season.