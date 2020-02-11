Mika scored 26 points (11-16 FG, 2-2 FT) and pulled down 14 rebounds in a loss to Iowa on Monday.

Though he played well in his lone NBA contest with Sacramento, Mika was waived by the Kings on Thursday. He returned to the G League and wasted little time picking up where he left off, notching his fourth consecutive double-double. With per-game averages of 20.2 points and 14.4 rebounds and an excellent 58.0 field-goal percentage, it stands to reason that the 25-year-old will get another shot to prove his worth in the NBA at some point.