Mika totaled 19 points (6-11 FG, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-113 loss to South Bay.

Mika scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 25 and grabbed a team-high 11 boards en route to his fourth double-double of the campaign. He also tied his season high with seven assists, a mark he set during a Nov. 16 win over the Blue.