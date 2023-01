Mika notched 18 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 126-124 win over Birmingham Squadron.

Mika was efficient from the field and notched his fifth double-double of the campaign. He also dished out at least five assists for the eighth time this year and recorded a season-high three steals during the win.