Mika scored 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 FT) and corralled 19 rebounds in a loss to Wisconsin on Sunday.

Mika keeps chugging along as one of the most dominant big men in the G League. His 19 boards Sunday marked the 11th time in 12 games he has reached double-digits in that category, though they still fell behind his season high of 24 rebounds set Nov. 9. With an average of 14.6 boards per game this season, the undrafted rookie would easily lead the G League if he had played enough games to qualify.