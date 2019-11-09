Mika generated 24 points (8-12 FG, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes Friday against Santa Cruz.

Mika impressed in his season-debut Friday, recording his first double-double of the season and manging to contribute across the board. Equally important was the fact that the BYU alum tied for a team-lead with 35 minutes, indicating that he can be expected to see a solid role for Sacramento this year.