Mika produced 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 win over Birmingham.

Mika finished with season highs in points and rebounds en route to a second straight game with a double-double, giving him six on the year. Across 19 appearances, the 27-year-old is averaging 11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 23.8 minutes per game.