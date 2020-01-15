Eric Mika: Notches another double-double
Mika scored 26 points (12-15 FG, 2-4 FT) and collected 11 rebounds in a victory over Austin on Tuesday.
Mika paced the Kings in both scoring and rebounding while making an efficient 12-of-15 shots from the field. In doing so, he registered his eighth double-double in nine games. The undrafted rookie has dominated in the G League this season with per-game averages of 20.2 points and 14.7 boards while shooting 57.3 percent from the field.
