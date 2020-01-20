Play

Mika did not play in Sunday's game against Agua Caliente due to illness.

Mika's ailment was not specified, but he'll have ample opportunity to rest as Stockton does not play again until Friday. The big man has been dominant in the G League this season, averaging 19.5 points on 56.7 percent shooting from the field while grabbing 13.9 rebounds per contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories