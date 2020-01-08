Mika signed a G League contract Monday and has been acquired by the Stockton Kings.

Mika cut his ties with the Chinese club he was playing for Saturday and will return home to the United States and rejoin the team he left in late November. Prior to his overseas departure, Mika logged 37.2 minutes per contest and averaged 19.7 points per game for Stockton and he will likely contribute in a major way again now that he's back in the fold.