Mika scored 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 FT) and grabbed 12 rebounds in Saturday's G League win over Iowa.

Mika dominated for Stockton in his second game back after a brief stint in China. The undrafted rookie tied his season high in points while notching his fourth double-double of the campaign. He has tallied double-digit scoring in all but one game with Stockton this season.