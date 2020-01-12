Eric Mika: Picks up double-double Saturday
Mika scored 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 FT) and grabbed 12 rebounds in Saturday's G League win over Iowa.
Mika dominated for Stockton in his second game back after a brief stint in China. The undrafted rookie tied his season high in points while notching his fourth double-double of the campaign. He has tallied double-digit scoring in all but one game with Stockton this season.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.