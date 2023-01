Mika produced 22 points (9-11 FG, 2-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 116-99 loss to Salt Lake City.

Mika scored his most points since Jan. 1, when he finished with a season-high 23 (8-13 FG). He also grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds, notching his third straight double-double and 10th overall.