Mika posted 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds, 12 assists and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 win over the Vipers.

Mika scored his most points since Jan. 3 and set season highs in rebounds and assists en route to his first triple-double of the campaign. Across 27 appearances, the 28-year-old is averaging 11.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 24.5 minutes per game.