Mika scored 25 points and pulled down 13 rebounds while swatting three shots in a loss to Austin on Sunday.

Mika saw over 43 minutes of playing time in the effort. He was efficient from the field, converting half of his field goal attempts, but struggled in going 3-7 from the line. The 24-year-old has posted per-game averages of 19.2 points and a league-leading 17.2 rebounds in five games this season.