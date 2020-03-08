Mika scored 15 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 FT) and hauled in 10 rebounds in a G League win over South Bay on Saturday.

Following a six-game streak of double-doubles from Jan. 24 to Feb. 13, Mika had cooled down a bit with no such performances in five straight games. He turned that around Saturday, however, notching his 15th overall double-double of the campaign. Impressively, Saturday's effort came in only 22 minutes of playing time.