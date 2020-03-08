Eric Mika: Registers double-double Saturday
Mika scored 15 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 FT) and hauled in 10 rebounds in a G League win over South Bay on Saturday.
Following a six-game streak of double-doubles from Jan. 24 to Feb. 13, Mika had cooled down a bit with no such performances in five straight games. He turned that around Saturday, however, notching his 15th overall double-double of the campaign. Impressively, Saturday's effort came in only 22 minutes of playing time.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.