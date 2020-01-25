Mika tallied 24 points (8-18 FG, 5-7 FT) and grabbed 16 rebounds in Friday's G League loss to Salt Lake City.

Mika missed Stockton's previous contest while battling illness but looked fully healthy in putting up another monster stat line Friday. The undrafted rookie has registered a double-double in nine of his 11 contests this year and is averaging 19.9 points and 14.2 rebounds overall.