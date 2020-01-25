Eric Mika: Returns to action with 24 points
Mika tallied 24 points (8-18 FG, 5-7 FT) and grabbed 16 rebounds in Friday's G League loss to Salt Lake City.
Mika missed Stockton's previous contest while battling illness but looked fully healthy in putting up another monster stat line Friday. The undrafted rookie has registered a double-double in nine of his 11 contests this year and is averaging 19.9 points and 14.2 rebounds overall.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.