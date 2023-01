Mika (back) posted 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 loss to Fort Wayne.

Mika sat out the first half of the Ignite's back-to-back set with back spasms, but he returned to action Tuesday and provided all-around production over a season-high 33 minutes. Across 25 appearances, the 28-year-old is averaging 11.1 points 8.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 23.7 minutes per game.