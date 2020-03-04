Mika scored 25 points (12-15 FG, 1-3 FT) and grabbed six rebounds in a victory over Agua Caliente on Wednesday.

Although Mika's rebounding numbers have dropped over his last four games -- he has followed a six-game streak of double-digits boards with four straight contests in single digits -- he continues to be a steady and efficient scorer for Stockton. On the season, Mika is averaging 19.0 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 59.3 percent from the field.