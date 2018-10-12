Eric Moreland: Let go by Raptors
Moreland was waived by the Raptors on Friday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Moreland didn't impress the Raptors' organization enough to earn a final roster spot. He played 805 minutes for the Pistons last season and may be able to latch on with another team to fill a deep bench spot.
More News
-
Raptors' Eric Moreland: Doubles-doubles in preseason win•
-
Raptors' Eric Moreland: Signs contract with Raptors•
-
Eric Moreland: To be waived by Detroit•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Spectacular in season finale•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Starting at center Monday•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...