Eric Moreland: Waived by Phoenix
Moreland was waived by the Suns on Thursday.
Moreland signed with the Suns just under a month ago, but he appeared in just one game against Golden State on Dec. 31, where he posted three rebounds in five minutes. Moreland may have a better chance finding minutes in the G League.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.