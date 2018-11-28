Eric Stuteville: Scores 12 points
Stuteville scored 12 points and registered two rebounds to go along with three assists in the loss Tuesday to the Hustle.
Despite Stuteville's height, he actually wound recording the fewest rebounds on the team. The 23-year-old has been a fairly consistent scorer through 10 games, but he bizarrely is only averaging 4.1 rebounds a contest, limiting any potential fantasy upside.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country