Eric Stuteville: Scores 12 points

Stuteville scored 12 points and registered two rebounds to go along with three assists in the loss Tuesday to the Hustle.

Despite Stuteville's height, he actually wound recording the fewest rebounds on the team. The 23-year-old has been a fairly consistent scorer through 10 games, but he bizarrely is only averaging 4.1 rebounds a contest, limiting any potential fantasy upside.

