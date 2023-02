Gordon logged three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across six minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 125-99 loss to South Bay on Thursday.

Currently, Gordon is averaging 1.9 points across 5.9 minutes as a member of the 2022-23 Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The 25-year-old continues to serve as a substitute with multiple options more preferred than him.