Ilyasova is expected to sign with the Jazz on Wednesday pending final bloodwork, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.

Ilyasova was waived by Milwaukee in November after a trade between the Bucks and Kings involving Bogdan Bogdanovic fell through. He's yet to appear in the NBA this season, but appears to be headed to the current top team in the Western Conference on a veteran minimum deal. The 33-year-old appeared in 63 games for Milwaukee last season, averaging 6.6 point and 4.8 rebounds per game. He likely won't be in line for many minutes, but he'll at least be able to provide a low-level offensive presence off the bench if coach Quin Snyder calls upon him.