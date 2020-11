Ilyasova was waived by Milwaukee on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After the trade between the Bucks and Kings fell through that was supposed to send Ilyasova to Sacramento, Milwaukee has opted to waive the veteran, whose $7 million for 2020-21 was not guaranteed. The 33-year-old will likely draw some interest from other competing teams in free agency. That said, he played a minimal role with the Bucks last season, averaging 6.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 15.7 minutes.