Thompson compiled 34 points (11-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block in 39 minutes in Wednesday's 128-116 win in Fort Wayne.

Thompson dominated the second half, scoring 23 of his 34 points and going 8-for-12 from the field. After a decent showcase, he's turned it up a notch in the regular season and is averaging 28.3 points while making 58.3 percent of his shots and 55.0 percent of his three-pointers in the first three games.